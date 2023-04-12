Liberia: PUL Releases World Press Freedom Day Committee

PUL President, Charles B. Coffey Jr. lifting the hand of his vice president during campaign period.

The Press Union of Liberia, (PUL) has named its preparatory committee for this year's World Press Freedom Day Celebration in Montserrado County.

According to a release, the 2023 World Press Freedom Day Celebration will be held in Monrovia.

The United Nations General Assembly declared May 3 each year as World Press Freedom Day to raise awareness on the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duties to respect and uphold the rights to freedom of expression as enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In Liberia, the Union joins the global journalism community in carrying out programs tied to the celebration of the day.

During the celebration, the Journalism Community in Liberia will increase its attention on the celebration of free expression as an enabler for the realization of other human rights.

Those appointed to the 2023 World Press Freedom Day Preparatory Committee are as follows:

· Jennie Fallah Wounuah - Chairperson

· Tetee Karneh - Co-Chairperson

· Donzo Zoom - Secretary

· Mohammed Kanneh - Member

· Lennart Dodoo- Member

· PUL EX-Officio

Meanwhile, the Press Union of Liberia is urging all of its coordinators in the remaining fourteen counties to organize befitting programs to commemorate World Press Freedom Day in their respective locations.

Share