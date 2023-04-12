Liberia: JNB Will Unseat Weah

-UP Chief Scribe Tweh

The Secretary General of the opposition Unity Party (UP) Amos Tweh, says the UP through its standard bearer, Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai, is well prepared to defeat President Weah come October, for neglecting the masses of Liberia.

"JNB is energized, upbeat and is currently holding wide range of consultations across Liberia with various political parties, traditional elders, women, and youth groups to go to the election in one accord to defeat an administration that has shown neglect to the Liberian people", Mr. Tweh announces here.

Speaking with OK Fm Tuesday, 11 April in Monrovia, he expressed optimism that the UP under the leadership of Ambassador Boakai will take over the mantle of authority because the CDC-led government has brought nothing to the people but absolute neglect, something he says, will cause President Weah's defeat.

He continues that the leadership of the UP is working very hard, making lots of preparation behind the scene, internally working with friendly political parties to make a solid case to the Liberian people as the October polls draw near.

According to him, the opposition party just completed a nationwide convention, reorganizing structures across the country, and taking a decision through its national coordination committee that the party will not hold primaries in any county or district for legislative seats.

Instead, Tweh discloses the UP will build consensus through a simple majority resolution by its local leaders to the effect that for any partisan desiring to contest for a legislative seat on the party's ticket, local leaders in a district or a county would have to derive a simple majority resolution and recommend to the national executive committee.

He says unlike in the past when primaries were conducted, the party has left that responsibility to its local leadership to decide who becomes their candidates.

At the same time, the UP chief scribe says Amb. Boakai's ongoing consultations across the country is to allow citizens to have a stake and a decision in who he chooses as his running mate for the October presidential and legislative elections.

He argues that the best way the former vice president will pick the rightful candidate is to gather views of his many supporters at every level so that eventually, Mr. Boakai can be able to make an informed decision that mirrors the aspirations of the citizenry.

Tweh: "There's no reason why citizens of this country should retain President Weah; the people are regretting; evidence is the number of protests being carried out in the streets and at various offices."

He points out that the government's harmonization policy is something that has disappointed the people, especially civil servants, who as a result of this policy, find it difficult to pay their kids' school fees, including provision of daily meals.

"Imagine you have a government where there are discoveries of arms and ammunition all over the place; these things put fear in our people."

He alleges that there are elements in the administration that have masterminded the arms and ammunition, which is worrisome, not only for the opposition bloc, but the entire citizens.

Tweh maintains that the government owes citizens an explanation about the discovery of arms and ammunition, saying "We are interested in knowing the elements that are involved in the transportation of these arms, who knows what are the other areas that arms are going to be discovered and [for] what purpose."

Vice President Boakai and the UP led Liberia for 12 years under the Presidency of Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. In 2017 it lost a bid for third term to President Weah.

