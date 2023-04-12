Liberia: Hunger in Liberia Still High

11 April 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-Global Hunger Index

The 2022 Global Hunger Index has ranked Liberia 113th out of 121 countries accessed last year with a score of 32.4 out of 100 points.

According to the ranking matrix, the hunger level in Liberia is still high, though the country is said to have made progress in some areas.

The report comprehensively measures and tracks hunger at global and regional levels, comparing the level of hunger between countries and regions, and calling for attention to those areas of the world where hunger levels are highest, and where the need for additional efforts to eliminate hunger is greatest.

Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide will jointly launch the 2022 Global Hunger Index Report today, Wednesday, 12th April at Boulevard Palace in Monrovia under the theme: "Food systems transformation and governance for a food and nutrition secured Liberia".

A release issued by both groups under the name Alliance2015 says the topic of the report shows how important it is to make food systems fair, sustainable, and resilient in Liberia.

This year's launch marks the third in a series of launches held in Liberia by the Alliance2015 partners.

The release says during the launch, Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide will moderate a food system panel discussion as a way of reflecting on key aspects of food and nutrition security that can mitigate hunger in Liberia.

The panel discussion will involve four civil society actors that are working in the areas of food systems transformation and governance in the country.

The Alliance2015 partners emphasize that "The right to food must play a key role in the transformation of the food systems. It is crucial for local civil-society organizations to be able to monitor relevant governmental bodies and to demand improvements", and note that "Only when communities and farmers with their local knowledge and specific needs are part of the decision-making process, can sustainable solutions for ending hunger be found."

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) is a peer reviewed annual report, jointly published by the Alliance2015 partners (Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe) every year.

