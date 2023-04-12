Liberia: Weah Signs Budget At Over U.S.$782 Million

President George Manneh Weah has signed the National Budget for 2023 into law, following its passage by the National Legislature.

The Executive Mansion in Monrovia says President Weah signed the Budget of LRD122,139,108,000.00, same being US$782,943,000.00.

The Mansion says following months of protracted scrutiny, including public hearings, both houses of the 54th National Legislature concurred and submitted the budget to the Office of the President for signature.

Earlier, the Executive Branch of Government, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, submitted the National Budget to the Legislature as required by law.

The 2023 National Budget accounts for three separate revenue envelopes, including Tax Revenue and non-Tax Revenue as well as External Resources.

Accordingly, the budget subsequently becomes law once printed into handbills.