Liberia: 3 Suspects in Court for Gang Rape in Clara Town

Three suspects, inclusive of a woman, have been sent to court for their alleged roles in a gang rape of a 19-year-old victim in Clara Town, Bushrod Island.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has charged suspects Bucky Raw and Big Dog with the crime of gang rape, while the female suspect, Annie Blessings Morris, is charged for allegedly facilitating the crime.

According to the police charge sheet dated 11 April 2023, which is in the possession of the NewDawn newspaper, the accused allegedly violated Section 14. 70 (2) of the Rape Law of Liberia.

The LNP indicated that the victim and defendants Blessings, Bucky Raw and Big Dog live in the same community known as 'Russian Block' in Clara Town.

Police said the victim and the three accused are friends, and they usually slept together.

The LNP pointed out that a lady only identified as Janet left defendant Annie Blessings Morris in care of her shop, "Janet Spot" on 31 March 2023 to attend a funeral arrangement in Grand Cape Mount County.

On the night of 31 March, police said the victim and the defendants drank alcohol together at Janet Spot.

Police said defendant Blessings allegedly failed to protect her friend, knowing that she was intoxicated. However, police said the victim was seen lying on the floor in front of Janet Spot in Clara Town butt naked on Saturday, morning 1 April 2023.

The charge sheet further narrated that the victim's medical report from Star of the Sea Sexual Gender-based Violence (SGBV) One Stop Center revealed healing laceration on the hymen of her vargina. The defendants will face trial by the court.

Police said on 1 April 2023, Eric G. Thomas reported at the Women and Children Protection Section at Zone 10 Base that at about 5:00 A.M., he saw the victim lying butt naked in front of Janet Spot, an entertainment Center in Clara Town.

Police said Thomas had explained that he immediately ran in the community and called Kebbeh Kollie and Promise Allison.

The LNP indicated that during the investigation with the victim, she narrated that during the night on Friday, 31 March 2023, she went to defendant Annie Blessings Morris at Janet Spot to buy mosquito coil and soft drink.

The victim disclosed that while trying to get her mosquito coil to go to bed, Ms. Morris told her to go and sleep with her (Annie Blessings Morris) in the shop because she was afraid to sleep alone there.

She pointed out to the LNP team of investigators that she decided to sleep with the defendant in the shop.

She explained that while she and Blessings were in the shop, some men were playing checker.

Later she said Blessings brought some alcoholic drink and she (victim) drank three bottles of it after being deceived by Blessings to do so.

"She told me that the [drink] was a soft drink," the victim explained.

She continued that after she drank, she went into the bathroom and vomited.

While in the bathroom, she said her friend Blessings went there to drag her. The victim said she told Blessings to leave her because she was not drunk, and Blessings went back inside.

"Later, my friend went back to me and dragged me inside the room and told Bucky Raw and Big Dog that she had finished with the woman part and then she sat me in the chair," the victim said.

"But my eyes were turning and I couldn't recognize anything and the next morning, April 1, 2023 I saw myself in front of the Janet Spot naked," she concluded.