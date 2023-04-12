Nigeria: King Perry's 'Tight Condition' Hits 1 Million Streams On Spotify

'Tight Condition' is off the 2023 EP Continental Playlist, released in collaboration with MusicSplit on ArtSplit.

Afrobeats singer, Anthony Offia, popularly known as King Perry, has joined the converted list of artistes whose songs would hit one million streams on Spotify.

King Perry achieved this feat with his recent single 'Tight Condition' off the 2023 EP Continental Playlist, released in collaboration with MusicSplit on ArtSplit.

He featured Victony on the track.

"Tight Condition" is not King Perry's first song to make Spotify's million streams club. Instead, it comes after an incredible run of stellar hits, including the 2018 Timaya-assisted single "Man On Duty," which amassed over 2.9 million plays on Spotify alone, and the much loved "On God" track, one of the lead singles from the recently released EP.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the singer said, "The whole process of releasing the Continental EP has been therapeutic for me, as has my decision to become independent and take ownership of my career.

"I've resolved to embrace my imagination and gamble on myself." And I am grateful that I can continue to ultimately discover myself and even allow my admirers to share in my achievement."

King Perry's EP, 'Continental Playlist,' is the first body of music on MusicSplit on the ARTSPLIT platform. The singer explained that the latter allows fans to invest in and profit from streaming royalties, thanks to the collaboration between ARTSPLIT, MAD Solutions, and ENGAGE Partnership.

Background

The Port Harcourt-born artiste has a degree in Project Management from the Federal University Of Technology, Owerri, Imo State.

The 29-year-old star has released over ten singles featuring some of the biggest acts in the music industry, including Timaya, Kizz Daniel, Mayorkun, Teni and Oxlade.

Some of his other songs include Continental Boy, African Boy, Let Me Love You (featuring Oxlade), Big Man Cruise (featuring Mayorkun), Get Money (featuring Timaya) and Waist (featuring Kizz Daniel).

Others are YKTFV (featuring PsychoYP), Kom Kom, My Darlina, Murder (featuring Teni), Man On Duty, Jojo and My Girl.