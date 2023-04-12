Ghana: Renew Collective Resolve to Peace Building...NPC Urges Ghanaians

12 April 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff Ekuful

The Executive Secretary of National Peace Council (NPC), Mr George Amoh has called on Ghanaians to renew the collective resolve to ensuring peace in the country.

According to the him, issues of conflict and peace building were the greatest challenge confront the whole world and especially Africa now as such Ghana must guard her peace jealously.

"The issues of conflict resolution and peace building, I believe, are the greatest challenges of our time, especially, those of us in Africa. Indeed, we cannot as humans embark upon any meaningful development or enjoy the fruits thereof, in the absence of peace," he emphasised.

Mr Amoh made the at the 11th Dialogue and Peace Iftar Dinner and awards ceremony held in Accra on Thursday.

The event was organized by TUDEC in collaboration with the NPC and the Galaxy International School.

It was on the theme:Dialogue and Peace in the Holy season for both Muslims and Christians to promote Love, Tolerance and Peaceful Coexistence in Diversity in our society.

Mr Amoh noted that Christians and Muslims must work hard to make love overcome hate and light to empower darkness.

"We can carry the love of God which inspires, and moves the opportunities for dialogue in times of our differences to promote peaceful Coexistence," he stressed.

Touch on the work of the council, he said among other things 800 young people had been trained on the prevention of violent extremism and terrorism.

Some of the personalities who received awards were Nana Susubribi Krobea Asante, paramount chief of Asante Asokori and Mohammed Adamu Ramadan (right)MP for Adentan Constituency.

 

