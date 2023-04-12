Liberia: Concerns Mount Over PYJ's Silence

Nimba County — There are growing concerns in Nimba County about lack of activity by Senator Prince Johnson in his bid for third term in the Liberian Senate, ahead of the October elections.

Citizens of votes-rich Nimba County have been raising their concerns on community radio stations in the county.

According to them, the Senator, who is seeking a third term, is not politically active, compared to 2005 and 2011 elections when Nimbaians voted for him overwhelmingly.

Elijah Johnson (no relations to Senator Johnson) and Samuel Dennis, community leaders in LPMC and LPRC, host communities of Senator Weah, called on radio recently to express their concern and were joined by huge number of their compatriots, who noted that the 2023 Elections will be different compared to the past two elections when PYJ fooled them for 18 years.

They accused Senator Johnson of seeking his personal interest and interest of his family's rather than the electorate.

According to them, no citizen of Nimba can boast of any support from PYJ to communities, but personal development.

They name other sons and daughters from the county, who have been involved in developmental activities during and after elections, including former Superintendent Edith Gongloe - Wehyee, who contested twice but lost and Senator Jeremiah Koung, among others, for doing their best in impacting lives, unlike PYJ that constantly brags of rescuing Nimbaians.

Senator Johnson owns a university in Ganta, Nimba County, dubbed the PYJ University.

With barely six months to elections, he has kept a cool posture in his senatorial bid.

However, a source from Senator Johnson's office, who asked for anonymity, said PYJ is engaged with former Vice President Joseph Boakai to have Senator Jeremiah Koung, who currently heads his (Johnson's) MDR party as running mate so that both men can finance his third term bid for the senate, having parted company with President George Weah. Editing by Jonathan Browne