Liberia: Rising Youth Leader Alphia Faith Kemokai Implores Political Leaders to Refrain From Vices That Breed Violence

Monrovia — The Coordinator of Naymote's Young Political Leadership School, Alphia Faith Kemokai has called on political leaders to do away with vices that are inimical to the country's hard-earned peace.

With six months to Liberia's crucial elections, political parties last week signed the Farmington River Declaration committing to peaceful, free and credible elections. The ceremony was done under the auspices of Liberia's National Elections Commission, Economic Community of West African States and the United Nations.

Delivering a special statement on behalf of the youth of Liberia, Ms. Kemokai urged the political leaders to abide by the Farmington Declaration for a violence-free election.

"Based on this, as you are here to sign up to keep the peace, I want to call on all stakeholders in the electoral process; with a direct call to the government, candidates, and political parties to put the country's interest first and refrain from utterances that could incite citizens to violence before, during, and after the electoral process," she said.

"It is my hope that this will be a genuine commitment that each one of you will make to that Liberian out there who deserves a better and peaceful society where he/she can go to school and actualize his/her dreams."

The agreement was signed as the NEC launched Liberia's first biometric voter registration. In its early stages, phase one of the exercise which took place in six of Liberia's 15 counties including Montserrado and Grand Bassa, was marred by violent altercations between supporters of rival political groups, and complaints of voter trucking.

In a moving and passionate speech, Ms, Kemokai called on the Government to ensure that electoral laws are respected and that the electoral process takes place void of discrimination, disinformation, hate speech, and incitement to violence.

She also called for the independence of the Judiciary, saying "The independence of the judiciary is something that cannot be overemphasized. I want to call on the state to guarantee the court system's independence for people to get redress to their heart-burning concerns."

The media, she said plays an important role in keeping Liberia's fragile peace by disseminating accurate, balanced, and credible information. "Your pen should not be in any politician's pocket," she advised.

Liberia, as Africa's oldest independent nation, championed the decolonization of the continent and served as a beacon of hope for many African states during the colonial era.

However, the country was overtaken by insanity when it plunged into a devasting civil war in 1989 that lasted until 2003, decimating the entire country and top of it claiming the lives of an estimated 250,000 people, mostly women and children.

In her bold and moving speech, Ms. Kemokai recounted her personal ordeal during the upheaval when she was just three years old and had to flee with her mother and sibling under difficult circumstances.

"I was three years old and remember walking a very long distance, while my mom and aunty carried loads, my brother and I had to walk till my little legs were tired and my mom put me in the wheel barrel," the rising youth activist recounted.

"Today this 3-year-old wheel barrel girl stands with Liberia's pro-democracy institution, promoting democracy and good governance in Liberia through many programs including the young political leadership school Africa, and tracking politicians' campaign promises just to ensure that democracy delivers for the people after they vote. Voting is a pathway to democracy and we believe that democracy should deliver," she added.

'Militancy is on the rise'

She expressed concerned over the rise in militancy at almost all of the major political parties in Liberia.

Throwing gibes at Liberian politicians, she said: "What hurt the most is to see that militancy is on the rise in most political parties and guess what, politicians' children are in other countries living better lives while they are using other people's children here as militants to cause violence.

And they come up with nice words like Rescue, Hope, and Liberia First. Sometimes I wonder if they are not trying to rescue their wallets or Hoping to increase their wealth or putting themselves first instead of Liberia."

She added: "Liberia is greater than our personal interests. I want to encourage all eligible citizens to go out, and get registered to vote, as we embark on the journey to exercise our constitutional duties in peace come October 10th."