Liberia: Little Kandakia and Favor Win One-Day Kids Tennis Tournament

Monrovia — In a move to discover the next generation of Liberian tennis stars, a one-day kids' tournament was won by little Benjamin F. Kandakai Jr. and Favor Gbana. The tournament, which took place in the Gardnersville Snow Hill community, brought together over twenty kids in age categories ranging from 12 and below for both girls and boys.

According to the Technical Director of the Liberia Tennis Federation, Alfred Kandarkai, the tournament was intended to introduce tennis among youths in Liberia and decentralize the game of tennis from the SKD Sports Complex to populated communities in Monrovia. "This is the first time we're playing tennis at a full-scale level in this community," he said.

Alfred Kandarkai also mentioned that the focus for youth tennis in Liberia is on girls to prevent early sexual activities such as teenage pregnancy and rape, so they can be more focused on their future. He also disclosed that getting materials for kids to play the game is expensive, and many of the parents are unable to buy rackets, balls, and training kits. Therefore, he and his partners provided all of the materials to the kids free of charge.

Coach Alfred told our sports desk that through his program, over fifty kids have been able to learn the game in the Snow Hill community. "I have a passion for what I'm doing as a professional coach. The impression is very high, and the kids are happy and want to play tennis," he added.

He also said that the best players at the end of the tournament will be recommended to his partners so that they can attend tennis academies outside Liberia. Coach Alfred mentioned that one of the challenges he faces is finding a site where they can build a tennis court in the community.

The tennis coach hopes to host such tennis competitions three times a year because many of the kids now love the game. He also said that if the game is supported in Liberia, the next big star in Africa could come from Liberia.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa, the community chairman of Snow Hill community, Adolphus S. Munyeneh, appreciated Alfred Kandarkai for his initiative to take tennis to their kids. "Since we have been in this area, this is the first of its kind. Coach Kandarkai is the first person to bring such a wonderful opportunity for our kids, so we are grateful," Munyeneh said.

He encouraged residents to encourage their kids to play tennis because it's a good game. "We have been seeing people playing this game on television, but today our kids are playing it in front of our eyes. This sport will bring about love among our kids," he added.

"This community will provide a space for a tennis court to be built here. We will make that recommendation through the commissioner of Gardnersville office so that he can give a space to the tennis technical director to build a court and encourage more kids to play tennis," chairman Munyeneh said.

At the end of the tournament, Benjamin F. Kandakai won the boys 12 and under category 9-2 against Patrick Roberts. Meanwhile, Favor Gbana won the girls' category by the same 9-2 shoreline over Favor Jaffar. Both Benjamin F. Kandakai and Favor Gbana walked away with fifty United States dollars and school materials as champions, while the second runner-up, Favor Jaffar, and Patrick took home twenty-five United States dollars and school materials.

All the participants in the tournament received school materials such as copybooks, book bags, and tennis rackets.