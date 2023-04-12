Liberia: National Elections Commission Announces Phase Two of Biometric Voter Registration

Lansanah, Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), has officially announced that Phase One of the Biometric Voter Registration ended on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in the six counties of Bomi, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, Margibi, and Montserrado.

The Commission has also announced that it urges Liberians to participate in Phase 2 of the voter registration process that is expected to be rolled out in counties including Bong, Grand Kru, Grand Gedeh, Lofa, Nimba, Sinoe, Maryland, River Cess, and River Gee counties. The Phase Two Biometric Voter Registration exercise starts on April 21 and runs until May 11, 2023.

"Please be informed that in Phase 2, 1015 registration centers will be opened throughout the 9 counties named earlier, beginning at 8 in the morning to 5 PM daily, Sunday to Sunday. All Liberians 18 years and above in Phase 2 counties, I urge you to turn out to register from April 21 to May 11, 2023, in order to vote in the October 10, 2023 General Elections. Your voice matters."

Phase One The Commission in its statement also reports that the just-ended Biometric Voter Registration exercise in Phase One was very successful because you, Liberians 18 years and above, turned out in great numbers and were registered even with the initial glitches, technical problems, and filed challenges, which the Commission's Technical and Administrative Teams resolved on-site.

"The Commission extends thanks to all temporary staff for their commitment and dedicated services during the Biometric Voter Registration, as well as the Commission extends appreciation to all Liberians in general, stakeholders and actors, and the international and regional communities for their numerous field observations and feedback to the Commission on the BVR process.

"Owners of facilities used as Registration Centers, the NEC says thank you for your patriotism, and that the Commission looks forward to this high-level cooperation on your part for the pending general Elections in October this year.

The National Elections Commission also says it appreciates the role of the Joint Security in responding and maintaining the peace, which allowed the BVR process to proceed in congested communities.

"The Commission thanks the government for its continuing strives to fund the Voter Registration."

The Commission in the statement also extends appreciation to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for local government support to field staff deployed, and in many cases, accommodation in the 6 counties of Phase One. The Commission looks forward to this support in Phase Two of the Biometric Voter Registration in the coming days.