Liberia Ranked Amongst Countries With Most Hungry Citizens in the World

Monrovia — The Latest Global Hunger Index (GHI) report has ranked Liberia 113th out of 121 countries accessed in 2022.

The GHI is a peer-reviewed annual report, jointly published by the Alliance2015 partners (Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe) every year. The report comprehensively measures and tracks hunger at global and regional levels, comparing the level of hunger between countries and regions, and calling for attention to those areas of the world where hunger levels are highest, and where the need for additional efforts to eliminate hunger is greatest.

The report puts Liberia in a level of hunger that is serious with the rank of 113th out of the 121 countries that were accessed in 2022. Liberia has a score of 32.4 out of 100 points. According to the ranking matrix, the hunger level in Liberia is still high, even though progress has been made in some areas.

Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide will launch the 2022 Global Hunger Index Report on Wednesday, 12th April at the Boulevard Palace in Monrovia under the theme: "Food systems transformation and governance for a food and nutrition secured Liberia," according to a joint press release,

The topic of the report shows how important it is to make food systems fair, sustainable, and resilient in Liberia, the release added; saying, this year's launch marks the third in a series of launches held in Liberia by the Alliance2015 partners.

During the launch, Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide will moderate a food system panel discussion as a way of reflecting on key aspects of food and nutrition security that can mitigate hunger in Liberia.

The panel discussion will involve four civil society actors that are working in the areas of food systems transformation and governance in Liberia. Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide emphasized that "The right to food must play a key role in the transformation of the food systems. It is crucial for local civil-society organizations to be able to monitor relevant governmental bodies and to demand improvements. Only when communities and farmers with their local knowledge and specific needs are part of the decision-making process, can sustainable solutions for ending hunger be found."