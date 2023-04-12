Liberia: Supreme Court to Make Determination Into Appeal Filed By Senator Kangar-Lawrence Faction of LP

Monrovia — Determination into a petition for a Writ of Certiorari filed by Senator Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence and Emmanuel Azango, both members of the Liberty Party, is expected to be made on Wednesday, April 12, by the Supreme Court.

The two are pursuing the high court to review the decision made by the judge of the lower court, into a lasting dispute among members of the Liberty Party.

In law, certiorari is a court process to seek judicial review of a decision of a lower court or government agency.

A letter from the Supreme Court addressed to Brig/General Amos B. Kesseh Dickson, Sr. Marshal of the Supreme Court or his Deputy requested to notify the Parties in the Cause of Action or their Legal Representative that the Supreme Court of the Republic will give ruling in the cause on APRIL 22, at the hour of 1:00 p.m, and that they are cited to be present for the same.