Liberia: Southeastern Women in New Kru Town Threaten to Vote President Weah Out, If..

Monrovia — President George Weah's second term bid for the presidency seems to be threatened by the day by people and groupings from different walks of life as the political season draws closer.

One of such groups that has threatened to vote against the President for "abandoning" them is a group of women from Southeastern Liberia under the banner "Grassroots Congress for Democratic Change".

The women group is based in Montserrado County District #16 in New Kru Town with its members hailing from southeastern Liberia, same place President Weah hails from.

The women averred that they worked tirelessly during the election in 2018 to ensure president Weah was elected, but to their disappointment the president "has abandoned them."

They also threatened to vote against CDC District #16 lawmaker Dixon Seboe by supporting their own candidate in a bid to send a clear message to President Weah.

The women spoke in New Kru Town at a petition ceremony of Madam Patricia Joetor to contest against the CDC candidate Seboe as start of their disenchantment.

The women said President weah and the District Representative have failed them since they took office.

The organizing chair for the petition ceremony of Madam Joetor and also head of the Grassroots CDC, Beatrice Nat, warned the President to go to them to solicit votes or campaign if he refuses to make amendments for his failed promises made to them.

She said women of the district have been overlooked over the past time and it's time that the people of District 16 elect a woman to represent them at the National Legislature.

"Since they abandoned us we need to stand on our own and elect our own and forget about them,"

Speaking on other issues, Beatrice said the issue of Drugs is a serious matter in the district and by electing a woman at the legislature would bring the needed changes.

"This time around we the women of this District have decided to make history in this country, we can make the difference and we understand how to solve the problem of drugs in this district if we elect a woman.

She noted that women are a very important component of the development of the peace, stability and security of any nation.

Responding to the petition from the Southern Women, Madam Patricia Joetor said she will contest the upcoming election based on the call of her people.

She said President Weah had done nothing to make women of New Kru Town dignified despite their efforts in making him win New Kru Town in three successive presidential elections.

"It is very much unfortunate that the young people of the district will be involved into drug and then government is doing nothing to arrest the matter .

She also said only a woman can now rescue the district since the men have all "failed" the people.

"For so long the district has elected men to the National Legislature and they have failed the people and it's time that women take the district to another level.