Liberia: 4th Edition of Pennoh Bestman Memorial Football Tournament Kicks Off Saturday

Monrovia The 4th Edition of the Pennoh W. Bestman (PWB) Memorial Football Tournament is expected to kick off this weekend.

According to a release the tournament which is intended to honour the late Black Star FC president will commence on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Willis D. Knuckles Sports Stadium (Alpha Field) in Zubah Town, Paynesville.

The one-day Football and Kickball event is in recognition of Mr. Bestman's passion and sacrifice in promoting the development of football among youths of Liberia.

The memorial tournament according to the Organizers will have four participating teams, which include Orange Liberia, Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI), Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), and Gedeh Old-timers Social & Athletic Club (GOTSAC).

The Winner of the PWB Tournament will receive a trophy while other teams, including teams participating in exhibition matches, will receive certificates.

The Organizing committee of the annual event disclosed that there will also be exhibition matches in kickball and football.

In the kickball match Orange Liberia's kickball team and Girls of Black Star will participate in an exciting kickball match while Alpha Old-timers Sports Association All-star team will play Liberia Black Star.

In her words of appreciation the wife of the late Pennoh Bestman Mrs. Agnes Bestman said "On behalf of me and the children we want to thank everyone who is involved, and a special thank you to the Black Star organization for annually gathering this program. I know my husband PENNOH Bestman is smiling down on everyone (Love you honey)."

Meanwhile the president of Black Star, Alvin J. Wright, described deceased "Pennoh as one who gave himself to everyone he came across, whether you were a football lover or just a regular person. He gave himself to this game and it is only fitting for the game he loves to honor him through this tournament"

It is also heart-wrenching that we would be honoring this man on the very same day he left us. April 15, 2023, marks his death anniversary and coincides with his 4th death anniversary celebration. I would like to invite the general public to join us in celebrating this man, this legend in the late Pennoh Wleh Bestman."

Liberia Black Stars accomplishments occurred during the administration of Mr. Bestman, winning three Championship titles in one year - LFA National League, LFA Knock-out Championship, and The President's Cup in 2007.

Mr. Pennoh W. Bestman, former president of Liberia Black Star FC, former Vice President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), and former Marshall in the East as well as former Senior Warden of Blazing Star Lodge 17, was a passionate football supporter. He also served as Deputy Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority and former Senior Advisor of Alpha Old-timers Sports Association.

Liberia Black Star also extended gratitude to the its sponsors/institutions for their support to the 2023 Edition of the Memorial Tournament.

Pervious winners PWB Tournament

Liberia Black Star FC 2020

Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) 2021

Liberia Black Star 2022

In the first game Orange Liberia will take on LBDI while the second game will see Liberia Airport Authority taking on Gedeh Old-timers Social and Athletics club.

The final will take place between the winners of the two matches.