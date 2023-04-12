Nigeria: Re-Run - Zamfara PDP Accuses APC, Police of Planning to Arrest Its Members

The statement added that top party leaders in the state have been invited by the IGP on trumped-up charges.

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, of harassing and plotting to arrest its members.

In a statement issued by the media office of the governor-elect, Dauda Lawal, on Wednesday, the party expressed concern about the alleged interference of the Inspector General of Police in the politics of Zamfara State.

"On this note, we want to pass a vote of no confidence on the Inspector General of Police for his persistent interference in Zamfara politics. The law has categorically stated how aggrieved persons or losers in an election would channel their grievances. The Nigerian police have nothing to do with pre-election or post-election cases," the statement said.

The statement said some top members of the party in the state have been invited by the Inspector General of Police on trumped-up charges.

"To our surprise, key leaders of the PDP in Zamfara received an invitation letter from the office of the Inspector General of Police on trumped-up charges of criminal conspiracy to rig/compromise the 2023 general elections.

"We are raising the alarm for the general public to be aware of the situation in Zamfara and the likelihood of using the police to clampdown on our party leaders and, most importantly, to disrupt the Saturday rerun. They are fully aware that the PDP will win the central senatorial and the remaining two seats of representatives, so they are hellbent on trying to create chaos.

"Among the PDP leaders illegally invited by the Inspector General of Police are Alhaji Garba Ahmad Yandi, Alhaji Kabiru Ahmadu; Alhaji Yusuf Daha Tsafe; Alhaji Ibrahim Modibbo; Alhaji Zahradeen Ibrahim; Alhaji Musa Mallaha; Alhaji Sambo A. Sambo; Hajiya Lubnah Baba Gusau and many others," the statement added.

The Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, had fixed Saturday, 15 April, for all outstanding Governorship, National, and State Assembly supplementary elections nationwide.

There will be a rerun for the Zamfara Central Senatorial district and two House of Representatives seats.