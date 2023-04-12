Nigeria: I Love My People, but Nigeria Is a Very Corrupt Place - Israel Adesanya

12 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria-born UFC fighter, Israel Adesanya has expressed his love for his fellow Nigerians.

The mixed martial artist, however, noted that the country is a 'very corrupt place'.

The 'stylebender' said this while speaking on a Hotboxin podcast.

Adesanya added that government and some of its people are always looking for ways to siphon money from the country's coffers and swindle others of their money.

He said, "There is a lot of red tape in Nigeria. Nigeria is a very corrupt place. I love my people, but it is just that the government, everyone is finding ways to siphon money."

The 33-year-old on Sunday knocked out old rival Alex Pereira to reclaim the middleweight crown at UFC 287 in Miami.

