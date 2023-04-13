Nigeria: 7 Rescued As 7-Storey Building Collapses in Banana Island

13 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Esther Onyegbula,Lagos

A seven-storey building under construction caved in yesterday, at First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Seven persons, all construction workers, were rescued while an undisclosed number of persons were still trapped at about 8.30pm.

But emergency responders at the scene said only one person was still under the debris.

Vanguard gathered that the Lagos State Fire Service was the first responder at the building collapse scene. Its officials made efforts to damp the dust in order to enhance visibility.

They were later joined by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, led by the South West Coordinator, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, and the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, the Police, among others.

The cause of the collapse was yet to be ascertained, but the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Mukaila Sanusi, said the building was unapproved.

According to him, "an unapproved seven-storey building under construction collapsed in Banana Island, Lagos State, this evening (yesterday). There was no fatality. Few victims who sustained injuries are being treated. This unfortunate incident happened while casting was being done.

"The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, immediately visited the site to assess the situation and flag off investigation. We ask members of the public to remain calm and expect further information from the ministry as we know more", he stated.

The collapsed building, as gathered, is one of the three highrise structures under construction.

