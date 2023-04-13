Nigeria: Govt Approves N6bn for Maintenance of 3rd Mainland Bridge, N17bn for Old Enugu-Onitsha Road

13 April 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, yesterday approved N6.28 billion for surface maintenance of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

FEC also approved a N17.5 billion variation for the contract for the construction of the old Enugu-Onitsha road whose current sum now stands at N48.99bn.

The approvals were made at the weekly council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, said the contract sum for the installation of baggage scanners in railway stations accross the country was N495 million.

He said the devices were necessary because of the need to enhance security of lives and property in the nation's railway facilities.

He said: "The Federal Ministry of Transportation had two memos today, which I presented on behalf of the ministry and it had to do with one, the provision of scanners at all railway stations all over the country.

"You'll all agree with me that in view of the process of security of lives and property, such equipment has to be installed at our railway stations. Since we're starting railway revolution, we are trying to put in place a lot of things with the railways.

"We don't want people to come and damage all that the government has been trying to put in place in that sector."

