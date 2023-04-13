Nigeria: OAU Hands Over Students Accused of Lynching Colleague

13 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

"Nobody knows that students can go to that level of indiscipline to cost the life of their mate," the OAU official said.

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Osun State, says it has handed over suspects accused of the murder of a final-year student, Okoli Aishe, of the institution.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaj, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday, in Ile-Ife.

He said the Vice-Chancellor, Simeon Bamire, and the entire community were saddened over the murder of the student.

"Nobody knows that students can go to that level of indiscipline to cost the life of their mate," he said.

The spokesman stressed that the suspects should have adhered to the constitutional provisions and the university's regulations rather than taking the law into their hands.

Mr Olarewaju said the university had set up a committee to unravel the circumstances leading to the gruesome murder of the student.

Aishe, a final-year student of the Civil Engineering Department was clobbered to death in a mob action after some students accused her of cell phone theft.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.