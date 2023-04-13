Liberia: Supt. Walker Praises President Weah

13 April 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Bong County Superintendent, Esther Walker has heaped praises on the Liberian Leader, President George M. Weah for the huge wave of development taking place across the Country.

Speaking recently at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism's (MICAT) Regular Press Briefing, Superintendent Walker noted that when she took over the position, her leadership crafted a five-year work plan to improve the lives of Residents.

She noted that the five-year work plan includes, Youth Empowerment, Infrastructural Development, and Social Services.

Superintendent Walker indicated that upon assuming State Power, the Coalition for Democratic Change Leadership instituted the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development to lift Liberians from the ashes of poverty.

The Bong County Superintendent pointed out that under her watch, about sixteen public schools were renovated in the County.

She disclosed that 13.5 acres of land were provided by the Government of Liberia for infrastructural development.

The Bong County Official stressed that several students have benefited from the payment of the West African Examination Fees by the Liberian Leader.

