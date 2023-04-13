Liberia: Weah Signs Over U.S.$$782m Annual Budget

At long last, the Liberian Leader, President George Manneh Weah, has signed into law the National Budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year following its passage into law by the National Legislature.

On Monday, April 10, 2023, the Liberia Chief Executive signed the Budget of L$122,139,108,000.00 same being US$782,943,000.00.

Following months of protracted scrutiny, including public hearings, both houses of the 54th National Legislature concurred and submitted the budget to the Office of the President for signature.

Earlier, the Executive Branch of Government, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, submitted the National Budget to the Legislature as required by law.

The 2023's National Budget accounts for three separate revenue envelopes, including Tax Revenue and non-Tax Revenue as well as External Resources.

Accordingly, the budget subsequently becomes law once printed into handbills.