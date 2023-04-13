Liberia: Cultivate Entrepreneurship

GVL executive urges graduates

Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) Inc. Vice President for Strategy and Stakeholders Engagement has challenged graduates of the Sinoe Community College in Sinoe County, southeast Liberia, to manage themselves through entrepreneurship.

Mr. Elvis G. Morris gave the challenge recently serving as keynote speaker for the first graduation ceremony of the Sinoe Community College in Greenville, Sinoe County

The community college was established in 2017 by an Act of Legislation to promote higher education in the county and to allow students to pursue the first two years of a general college education.

Mr. Morris stressed that if many citizens get involved in entrepreneurship, they will not have to sit and wait for employment.

He added that managing oneself or practicing self-management means you can complete tasks without supervision or direction.

He described Self-management as an important skill that should be developed because it has a positive impact on productivity, efficiency and quality of work, adding "To manage yourself, it's important to adopt the right attitude. Remain optimistic, develop your emotional intelligence, reduce stress, be proactive, and learn."

The keynote speaker continued that self-Managing can also be archived through entrepreneurship as

entrepreneurs play a pivotal role in the growth of any economy. "They spur industry innovations, create new market opportunities, and support the development of communities."

He said entrepreneurship can also be considered a national asset, and entrepreneurs are the drivers of that asset for any country, noting that it is a dynamic process that does not only increase wealth and but create value that results in improved well-being.

According to him, entrepreneurship plays an important role in changing society, so it makes sense to cultivate, motivate, and remunerate this greatest asset to the greatest extent possible.

However, the corporate vice president reminded the graduates that associate degree is just the beginning so they should strive for higher education to make themselves useful out there.

At the same time he lauded the college administration and the faculty for the tireless efforts and sacrifices they made in transforming the society by modeling the minds of the young generation to become future leaders.

He urged the faculty to go beyond the classroom and delve into physical realities of life by teaching students how to face life challenges. "As Leaders, your perception of Leadership, life and what constitutes success will shape your legacy, whether it is what you perceive as ideal or not. Once the realities of life are recognized, unclouded by the shroud of an ideal existence, one can advance towards achieving goals and dreams, devoid of misconception and delusion."

Addressing the county leadership, the GVL executive said while it is true that politics cannot be avoided in any society, but mixing education with politics is dangerous.

He urged the authority of Sinoe to support the youths to become better and useful people in society rather than politicizing their education.

Mr. Morris further noted that fact-based education is being subverted by political and conspiracy fueled indoctrination, saying "Our youth will be influenced in the classroom by subjective opinion rather than objective truth. Let's be clear, we don't even know who decides which lies get spread first."

VP Morris cautioned that politicians should not determine educational curriculum, and the classroom must never become an indoctrination platform.

He then admonished citizens of the county to avoid divisive and sectional politics, adding that working together as one people will help to archive the expected development. "Teamwork is important because it enables your team to share ideas and responsibilities, which helps reduce stress on everyone. The people of Sinoe are very hospitable and caring. Support the Sinoe community college with all you can to make it a better one", he concluded.