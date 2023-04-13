Liberia: Brutal Murder Again

12 April 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters

Liberian police are searching the whereabouts of a man who allegedly murdered his wife brutally through multiple gunshots over extramarital affairs claims.

Suspect Richard Kollie allegedly shot his wife victim Esther Lamah Kollie multiple times in her mouth, eye, stomach, and ear with a single-barrel gun resulting in her death.

Police say this brutal incident occurred on the night of 11 April 2023 at 11:58 PM at the couple's Vai Town residence in Virginia, Hotel Africa, outside the capital Monrovia.

And it comes at a time a recent horrible murder of Charloe Musu, the daughter of Liberia's former Chief Justice Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott is still being investigated.

Charloe's brutal murder at her mother's Brewerville residence by alleged armed assassins in February this year left many condemning the wave of violence and criminality here.

Mrs. Esther Lamah Kollie's alleged murder by her husband will no doubt heighten fears among the citizenry about gun violence, especially with reports of guns in the wrong hands, and the continuous discovery of illicit arms and ammunition in the country.

In a statement dated 12 April 2023, the Liberia National Police (LNP) said it has launched an immediate investigation into Esther's death, a 33 year-old-lady murdered by her husband, suspect Kollie.

According to police's preliminary report, suspect Richard Kollie allegedly shot his wife multiple times with a single-barrel gun resulting in her death.

The police said they have established that the victim got murdered on an allegation of extramarital affairs.

"The Liberia National Police has launched an investigation into the death of a 33-year-old lady in Vai Town, Virginia, Hotel Africa Road," the statement said.

The report further stated that victim Esther was married to suspect Richard Kollie with four children.

Meanwhile, Esther's remains have been turned over to her family for burial while suspect Kollie is at large.

