Liberia: Montserrado Representative Announces Cape Mount Senatorial Bid

Embattled Montserrado County Electoral District #17 Representative, Hanson Kiazolu has announced his intention to run for the senatorial seat in Grand Cape Mount County, western Liberia.

Mr. Kiazolu faces a political backlash in his district in Montserrado for his alleged leadership failure, and a group is leading a campaign for their counterparts in Grand Cape Mount County to reject his senatorial bid.

His intention to contest in Grand Cape Mount in the October 2023 presidential and legislative elections has raised concerns among residents of Montserrado District #17.

In a telephone interview with this paper Tuesday, 11 April 2023, Kiazolu said he has done more than enough for District #17 in Montserrado County.

But he said his own home County, Grand Cape Mount has suffered at the expense of past leadership failures to project growth that will bring development.

According to him, he will do everything possible in his capacity to seek the interest of the county.

"Development doesn't mean you should take your own money to say you are developing your county, it also could mean that your ... input could drive people into developing your county," Kiazolu argued.

"But unfortunately, Cape Mount, which is known as a land of opportunity, is not like that," he said.

The District #17 lawmaker also believes that Grand Cape Mount County has fertile soil that is good for agriculture.

As such, he said he will strive to drive agricultural development by making his farm to help the people of the county.

According to him, he was able to lobby with President George Manneh Weah to bring road, electricity, hand pumps, and other opportunities to Montserrado District #17.

He believes if the opportunity is given to him, he will do more to develop Grand Cape Mount.

He promised to put in place a policy for the county's development fund not to be given to the county superintendent for vehicle purchase.

Explaining further, Rep. Kiazulu said Nimba County is very far from Montserrado, but the development carried out there only shows that people of the county are up for business.

He believes that the reason Cape Mount is not developed is that all the leaders there are not prioritizing the county.

"Although all of the lawmakers from Nimba County and other county leaders have their personal properties and businesses in their county, the case is different with Grand Cape Mount County," Kiazolu argued.

At the same time, he said Cape Mount sells gold, but it is still in abject poverty while Nimba with alleged lesser resources is making progress.

Kiazolu said Cape Mount is his county of origin, and so he intends to carry development there.

"Under my watch, I brought electricity, and one of the major roads in the district was paved," he said of Montserrado District #17.

Meanwhile, Montserrado County Electoral District #17 residents are rallying potential voters in Grand Cape Mount County to reject Mr. Kiazolu's bid.

The Mohammed Sesay Intellectual Forum in the Red Hill Field Community, Montserrado Electoral District #17, is leading the campaign.

The group has described Rep. Kiazolu as a bad apple, threatening to rally against his senatorial bid in Grand Cape Mount County, and beyond.