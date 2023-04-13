Liberia: NEC Begins Data Collection Today

The National Elections Commission (NEC), will, on Thursday, 13 April 2023, begin the process of data collation, deduplication, and adjudication of the Voter's information collected at the 1,065 Voter Registration Centers in Bomi, Gbarpolu, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi, and Montserrado Counties.

During the exercise, the Central Management System will synchronize all registrants.

The NEC informs the public that it will also progressively release statistics of Phase One voter registration.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 13 April 2023, the Commission will convene a lesson-learnt conference to reflect on successes and challenges of Phase One and derive strategies to address and advert reoccurrence of these challenges during Phase Two, which starts on 21 April 2023.

The Commission is pleased to announce that retrieval of BVR equipment and materials from Phase One counties is near completion.