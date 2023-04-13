Liberia: Jessica Quarchie Hail Sir Sékou Manubah

Monrovia — As the 2023 football season comes to an end players of Lead Monrovia football academy have lauded the team management and its many fans in and around the world for their great support.

Player Jessica Quarchie, on behalf of her teammates expressed gratitude to Co Founder and Club President in person of Sir Sékou Dgeorges Manubah for going the extra mile to ensure that members of the team are afforded opportunities to play foot strike despite the extremely challenging times they face.

Quarchie who was a huge Internet sensation after the BBC did a documentary about her while then being 14 years old wanted to play for Real Madrid . The story caught the attention of millions of people around the world thus leading Lead Monrovia Football Academy to get fully sponsored invitation to the 2018 World Cup in Russia and 2019 USA cup in which skillful Jessica displayed meticulous football skills along with her great female teammates.

She again caught the attention of billions of people that donated money to watch Jessica and her friends growing up for the betterment of the future and the entire country. Millions of dollars were raised to build a giant residential campus which kickoff the entire organization.