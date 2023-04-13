Liberia: GVL Vice President Elvis Morris Challenge Graduates of the Sinoe Community College to Manage Themselves

Monrovia — Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) Inc. Vice President for Strategy and Stakeholders Engagement has challenged the recent graduates of the Sinoe Community College to Manage themselves through entrepreneurship.

Elvis G. Morris made the assertion when he served as the keynote speaker for the first graduation ceremony of the Sinoe Community College in Greenville, Sinoe County

The Sinoe Community College (SCC) was established in 2017 by an act of Legislation to promote higher education in the County and to allow students to pursue the first 2 years of a general college education

He said, if many people get involved in entrepreneurship, people will not have to set and wait for employment. He added Managing yourself or practicing self-management means you can complete tasks without supervision or direction. Self-management is an important skill to develop because it can have a positive impact on your productivity, efficiency and quality of your work. To manage yourself, it's important to adopt the right attitude. Remain optimistic, develop your emotional intelligence, reduce stress, be proactive, and learn.

He said self-Managing can also be archived through entrepreneurship as entrepreneurs play a pivotal role in the growth of any economy. They spur industry innovations, create new market opportunities, and support the development of communities.

He maintained that entrepreneurship can be considered a national asset, and entrepreneurs are the drivers of that asset for any country. It is a dynamic process that not only increases wealth and but can also create value that results in improved well-being.

Entrepreneurship plays an important role in changing society, so it makes sense to cultivate, motivate, and remunerate this greatest asset to the greatest extent possible.

He told that graduates an associate degree is just the beginning of the strive for higher education, and called on them to make themselves useful when they get out there

He further challenges them to make use of the knowledge they have acquired and serve as a role model for the young ones coming after them.

He lauded the administration and the faculty for the tireless efforts and sacrifices they made in transforming society and modeling the minds of the young generations to become future leaders, he admonished the faculty to go beyond the class and delve into the physical realities of life, teaching students how to face the challenges in life. "As Leaders, your perception of Leadership, life and what constitutes success will shape your legacy, whether it is what you perceive as ideal or not. Once the realities of life are recognized, unclouded by the shroud of an ideal existence, one can advance towards achieving goals and dreams, devoid of misconception and delusion. For example, Careered day program set up in this university where studies will young manager give his professional path, it's a motivation, GVL and other companies are this county. he told the graduating class"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Addressing the County leadership, the GVL executive said why it is true that you cannot avoid politics in any society, but mixing education with politics is dangerous. He urged the County authority to support the youths to become better and useful people in the society rather than politicizing their education.

He said fact-based education is being subverted by political and conspiracy fueled indoctrination." Our youth will be influenced in the classroom by subjective opinion rather than objective truth. Let's be clear, we don't even know who decides which lies get spread first." He asserted.

VP Morris cautioned that politicians should not determine educational curriculum. The classroom must never become an indoctrination platform

He Finally admonished citizens of the County to avoid divisive and, sectional politics, adding that working together as one people will help to archive the expected development. "Teamwork is important because it enables your team to share ideas and responsibilities, which helps reduce stress on everyone. The people of Sinoe are very hospitable and caring. Support the Sinoe community college with all you can to make it a better one".