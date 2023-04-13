Liberia: Down Town FC and Philadelphia Lone Star Books Playoff Spot

Monrovia — Central Monrovia-based third-division team, Down Town FC, has secured their spot in the Liberia Football Association Montserrado County third-division playoff and will represent the Central Monrovia Sub-Association. Down Town FC qualified after a 3-1 victory over Lofa FC in their last match of the Central Monrovia Sub-Association league at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The Central Monrovia-based club finished second to Philadelphia FC in the Central Monrovia third-division league.

Eddy Nyemah scored the opener for Down Town FC in the 25th minute, and Isaac K. Paintsil added the second goal after the 39th minute of play. Down Town maintained their lead until the 80th minute when Elsiaka Turay scored a consolation goal for Lofa FC. However, substitute Blama Ballah made things worse for Lofa FC by getting Down Town's third goal in the 83rd minute, ending the game 3-1 in favor of Down Town FC.

Coach Jasper Kun of Down Town FC described his side's 3-1 win as good but not what he expected due to the absence of some of his key players who are currently injured. Coach Kun said, "My athletes' failure to put most of the scoring chances they had in both halves of the game is a clear message to me and members of my technical staff that we need to go back to our drawing board to better prepare our players for the playoff." Coach Kun further called on his players to intensify their training as they continue to prepare for the Montserrado County LFA third-division playoff.

Lofa FC Head Coach Alieu Sesay blamed his team's forward line for their failure to make better use of all the scoring chances they had, especially in the second half of the game.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Lone Star-Liberia was crowned champions of the 2022/23 Central Monrovia Sub-committee Third Division League after playing out a goalless draw with Jr. Marshall on Tuesday at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Central Monrovia. Philadelphia went into the game needing a win or draw after Down Town won Lofa FC 3-1 to level on 27 points. Philadelphia Lone Star, however, won the title with 28 points, one point over second-place Down Town FC. The two clubs have qualified for the Montserrado County playoff and will now represent the Central Monrovia sub-committee.

Following the climax of the league on Tuesday, several individual awards were presented to players who performed brilliantly during the entire season. Sampson Joe of Philadelphia Lone Star won the Best Goalkeeper Award, Julius Nah, Head Coach of Philadelphia Lone Star, won the Best Coach Award, and John Kai, also of Philadelphia Lone Star, won the Best Defender Award. Gabriel Omela of Down Town FC won the Highest Scorer Award and the Most Valuable Player Award as well.