Liberia: Fiancée Drags Top Liberian Lawyer Johnny Momoh to Court Over Allegation of Domestic Violence, Criminal Coercion

Monrovia — It was a scene of drama on Tuesday at the Brewerville Magisterial Court when renowned lawyer, Johnny Momoh was dragged to court by his fiancée for alleged acts of domestic violence, felonious restraint and criminal coercion.

According to the writ of arrest, Cllr. Momoh and his accomplices on Saturday, April 8 threw out the personal belongings of his fiancée, Marie Nallon from their Virginia home while she was not at home.

The items include jewelries valued at US$500,000 and a cash of US$75,385 and L$80,000 the plaintiff had intended to travel with to China for business purpose, the writ arrest showed.

It added that still not satisfied, Cllr. Momoh unlawfully restrained Ms. Nallon from entering into the house, accused her of being a criminal and told her to vacate the premises.

The defendant's alleged action against his fiancée, has caused her emotional, psychological and ecumenical abuse, the writ further noted.

Excerpt of the writ: "That act of defendants being unlawful, wicked, and intentional... This being contrary to the force and effect of this statutory law of Liberia as made and proved against the peace and dignity of Liberia and for doing so, this shall constitute your legal and sufficient warrant."

During the Court's proceedings on Tuesday, the Prosecution prayed to the court to incarcerate Cllr. Momo and a few of his accomplices who were present until the other accused individuals are arrested and turned over to the court.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"At this stage, prosecution says that the defendants in the dock are charged with the crime that were allegedly committed in concept with other defendants who are not before court. prosecution says that in the absence of the other defendant and a request of severance trial not be made, prosecution requests your Honor to have the defendants before court incarcerated while the rest of the defendants be arrested and brought before this court to have this matter proceeded with."

However, resisting the prosecution's request, the defense counsel said Cllr. Momoh and the other defendant, Emmanuel D. Pannoh are under a preliminary bond, adding that by law, they are under the protection of the court - and as such, they cannot be incarcerated.

Requesting their incarceration while under the court's protection, the defense lawyers argued, as in disobedience to the court and should not be granted.

The Magistrate, Ernest F. B. Bana in his ruling, denied the prosecution's request to incarcerate the two defendants on grounds that the provisional bond was signed by the legal counsel, and the promise that the defendants would appear before the court was fulfilled.

Magistrate Bana ordered the defense counsel to modify the bond from the Assurance Company of Africa by only including the available defendants, Cllr. Johnny Momoh and Emmanuel D. Pannoh. He ruled that the defendants that are still at large should not be included in the bond.

He also granted the prosecution's request to the court to arrest the remaining defendants.

"The application by the counsel of the prosecution to have the remaining defendants arrested by the issuance of an arrest order is hereby granted, and the prosecution should work with the clerk to ensure that said arrest order is issued wherein the defendant at large be arrested."