Monrovia — Former Nimba County lawmaker and steward of the former ruling Unity Party, Worlea-Saywah Dunah, has announced that he prefers President George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) over his own party's candidate, Joseph Boakai, in the 2023 elections. Despite potential consequences for violating his party's constitution, Dunah stated that he stands by his decision to endorse CDC over the Unity Party due to a rift between him and Boakai. Dunah maintains that he remains a member of the opposition Unity Party.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Dunah told journalists that he is convinced that President George Weah is a prospect for change based on the policies he has witnessed. Before leaving the legislature, Dunah lobbied and secured intervention in the cocoa sector for his people from the World Bank. He explained that the Ministry of Agriculture invited them to its launching, and today cocoa farmers in Nimba are benefiting from better seeds and extension services. Additionally, the second portion of farm-to-market road rehabilitation up to 10 million was signed and implemented in parts of Zoegeh, Gbehlay Geh, and Tappita areas since 2021, bringing immense relief to their people.

Dunah praised the Weah government's fitting policy prescription, which he said includes free education for students from kindergarten to college and the expansion of all-weather roads as the focal thrust of the last six years. He also commended President Weah for recognizing illiteracy as a generational death trap and providing the urgent magic panacea to combat it. Dunah highlighted that the impact of education on society is explosive in terms of progress and development, and its lack thereof can be brutal, bloody, and full of sorrow, as witnessed in Liberia.

According to Dunah, during his years at the Capitol, he advocated for free education and wanted Nimba College to be free education for all students. However, people insisted that parents must contribute to the education of their children. He believes that the free education policy provides significant policy overlap fundamental to coalition building in politics. He sees it as an ideological imperative to help make it work, or else, he fears that their children's and grandchildren's bones may well litter around, as his generation follows the ego of barbaric egoistic military political actors again.