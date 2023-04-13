Liberia: Supreme Court Grants Seven Local Bong County Officials Parole, Following Documented Appeal

Monrovia — Seven local authorities from Bong County who were imprisoned for six months on the order of the Supreme Court can begin having peaceful rest, but with a condition, following a court decision to let them out of prison on parole for the remaining term of their sentence.

The local officials were expected to serve a jail sentence of six months after they were found guilty of contempt by the Supreme Court.

Before granting the request for their release from detention, the Supreme Court had earlier denied the request from officials of Bong County, seeking a pardon for the seven local officials.

Two of the Bong County officials, Representatives Moima B. Mensah and Josiah Marvin Cole, in separate communications dated December 15, 2022, addressed to Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh, acknowledged the wrongdoing meted out against the court by their kinsmen, rendered apologies, but appealed that the court pardon them.

It can be recalled that the Supreme Court rendered an opinion in the case, Contempt Proceeding against Totota Commissioner, Daniel Tubman, Acting City Mayor of Totota City, Clinton Brown, Robert Sulu, Acting General Town Chief of Totota, Miller Bondo, Youth Leader of Salala District, Varney Sirleaf, Poro Grove Operator in Salala District, Ernest White, Cultural Advisor, Joseph Kollie, Acting Paramount Chief of Fuamah Chiefdom, all of Bong County, for vandalizing the Magisterial Courts in Salala, Bong Mines, and Gbartala.

In addition to the vandalism, Magistrate William G. Capehart was stripped naked, along with a court staff of Salala-Magisterial Court, abducted and initiated into the traditional school. At the same time, the Bong Mines and Gbartala Magisterial courts experienced disturbances and attempted abduction.

As a result of these "dreadful acts," the Supreme Court held the defendants for criminal contempt and sentenced them to six months' imprisonment at the Monrovia Central Prison as deterrence and as a means for defendants to reevaluate their actions.

However, following their communication, the Supreme Court, in its response issued on Monday, January 23, denied said request, stating that granting such a request will not only undermine the integrity of the court but will also destroy the independence and neutrality of the nation's highest court.

However, after serving three months of the six-month sentence, the Supreme Court granted a request to allow the seven officials to be released on parole, rather than being pardoned.

According to the court, the granting of a pardon by the Supreme Court for a penalty it imposed on a contempt charge is a matter of judicial discretion, more than the application of the law.

Therefore, the court noted that the petitioners have served three months out of the six-month sentence of their imprisonment imposed by the Supreme Court and have thereafter expressed remorse for their action and executed an affidavit to the effect that they would remain law-abiding at all times and uphold the integrity and dignity of the court within the Republic of Liberia, for which the request for release for further detention was granted.

However, the court has given a condition that they report once monthly to the ministerial officer of their respective magisterial courts who shall record their attendance.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh has mandated the Clerk of the Supreme Court to issue a communication to the Monrovia Central Prison for the release of the seven local officials of Bong County.