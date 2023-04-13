Nigeria: IGP Meets Predecessors On Better Policing

13 April 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

He said the meeting was also used to draw from the experiences of the retired officers who had at various times piloted the affairs of the force and PSC.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has met with the Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Ex-IGP Solomon Arase, and retired I-GPs in Abuja to strategise on achieving better policing in Nigeria.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday, said the meeting discussed issues affecting the commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the meeting was also used to draw from the experiences of the retired officers who had at various times piloted the affairs of the force and PSC.

Mr Adejobi said the retired IGPs who graced the meeting included Sunday Ehindero, Mike Okiro, Ogbonna Onovo and Suleiman Abba.

According to him, the PSC chairman appreciated the I-GP and retired I-GPs for honouring his invitation while assuring that the commission under him will not relent in making sure that the welfare of officers and men is well catered for.

"The I-GP assured them of the commitment of the force under the current leadership to promote positive collaborations with the commission for effective implementation of the Police Reform agenda.

"He appreciated the PSC Chairman for the thoughtfulness in assembling the eggheads for the laudable meeting," he said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.