Nigeria: Buhari Canvasses Future Global Education On Islam

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday stressed that the spread of true knowledge of the religion of Islam was the most important task now facing Muslims globally.

He, however, lauded the Saudi government for deploying latest technological tools in presenting the core of Islam, its lofty purposes, and qualitative teachings.

Speaking after an extensive tour of the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet's Biography and Islamic Civilisation in Madinah city, as part of his engagement in the Holy City, the president, according to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the president said the Muslim community needs a system that is futuristic, bringing knowledge and education in a new system that would make for a good understanding of the very features of the religion.

He said: "It is necessary to have a better understanding of the religion, away from its misconstrued teachings and perceptions as a way to achieving global peace, harmony and progress."

Buhari praised the Saudi authorities for their efforts to take the world to the established roots of Islamic civilisation, adding however that a more concerted international effort is needed. According to him, the Museum, "seeks to preserve and present Islam in its true and pure image, and in its noble and elevated teachings, and that it is a message of mercy, love, justice, peace, and moderation, through cultural exhibitions and museums where the beauty of buildings and the majesty of meanings are combined.

"It also seeks to provide a comprehensive cultural overview of the Prophet, his noble manners, great morals, and flexible teachings, in a distinct scientific and research-based approach, using the latest technologies, and the most advanced and creative presentation tools."