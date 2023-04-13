Tunisia: Fabrique Cinéma of If 2023 - Dora Bouchoucha Nominated As Patron, Tunisian Film Shortlisted

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha has been nominated as patron of the 2023 La Fabrique Cinéma of l'Institut français, announced the Institut français and its partners, France Médias Monde and the Organisation Internationale de La Francophonie (OIF).

The 15th session of La Fabrique Cinéma de l'Institut français will be held at the Festival de Cannes May 16-27.

The ten selected projects are:

NIGERIA - Galatians by Michael Omonua, produced by Abba T. Makama (Polka Dot Films) / 2nd feature film

SENEGAL - Fagadaga by Yoro Mbaye, produced by Souleymane Kebe (Astou Productions) / 1st feature film

TUNISIA - Leïla's Trial by Charlie Kouka, produced by Cyrine Sellami (Nomadis Images) / 1st feature film

LEBANON - Pigeon Wars by Dania Bdeir, produced by Pierre Sarraf (Né à Beyrouth Films) /1st feature film

EGYPT - Moonblind by Nada Riyadh, produced by Ayman El Amir (Felucca Films) / 2nd feature film

ARGENTINA - The Days Off by Lucila Mariani, produced by Paula Zyngierman (MaravillaCine) / 1st feature film

CHILE - Erratics by Thomas Woodroffe, produced by Rodrigo Díaz (Fiebre) / 1st feature film

COSTA RICA - Awaiting Birds by Sofía Quirós Ubeda, produced by Mariana Murillo Quesada (Sputnik Films) / 2nd feature film

INDIA - The Sacrifice by Ridham Janve, produced by Kartikeya Naravan Singh (The Film Cafe) / 2nd feature film

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PHILIPPINES - Ria by Arvin Belarmino, produced by Kristine De Leon (MUD Studios) / 1st feature film

10 feature films of fiction have been selected, made by 5 female directors and 5 male directors, 4 female producers and 6 male producers.

6 projects are first films and 4 projects are second films.

6 projects are from member states of the OIF (Egypt / Lebanon / Senegal / Tunisia) or OIF observers (Argentina / Costa Rica).

It is the first time that Nigeria has been selected for La Fabrique.

Known for her commitment to the development of cinema in Tunisia and Africa, in 1992 Dora Bouchoucha founded the Atelier des Projets, and later Takmil in 2014 during the Carthage Film Festival (JCC), one of the largest film festival in Africa and the Middle East over which she presided in 2008, 2010 and 2014.

Since 1997 she has directed the Résidence Sud Écriture (Southern Writing Residency) which she founded and she has led the teaching committee for several training programmes for Arab and African producers and screenwriters including Med Film Development (MFD) and Med Film Factory (MFF), financed by Euromed Audiovisuel, and mentor for the Doha Film Lab, Ouaga film lab and BCP Beirut.

La Fabrique Cinéma de l'Institut français which is run by the French Institute, in close collaboration with the Festival de Cannes, and in partnership with France Médias Monde (RFI, France 24 and Monte Carlo Doualiya) and the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, is a scouting and promotion programme for filmmakers and producers from emerging countries in the South, offering tailored support for first or second film projects, in close collaboration with the Festival de Cannes, le Marché du Film and numerous professional partners.