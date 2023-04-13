Rwanda: Kagame, First Lady to Visit Benin

President Paul Kagame is expected to arrive in Benin on April 14, for a two day state visit that, among others, seeks to deepen the "already fruitful ties" between both the two countries, the host country's Presidency has announced.

The head of state is also expected to be accompanied by First Lady Jeannette Kagame, according to the communique.

During his stay in Benin, Kagame will be received by host President Patrice Talon on Saturday, April 15, at the Palais de la Marina, where both Heads of State are expected to hold a tête-à-tête, followed by a working session extended to members of the two delegations.

The session will pave the way for signing of several bilateral agreements, before holding a joint press briefing.

"There is no doubt that during this face-to-face meeting with members of the media, questions relating to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, in particular trade, the promotion of investments and the exchange of expertise, tourism, the facilitation free movement of goods and people, air transport between Kigali and Cotonou, the textile industry and the fight against terrorism will be discussed," the communique reads in part.

Rwanda and Benin enjoy fraternal bilateral relations.

The two countries have previously collaborated in different areas including ICT, urban development, administration and air transport, among others.

These various agreements have enabled experts from both countries to work together for the well-being of both peoples, the Benin Presidency said.

On Saturday, April 15, President Kagame is expected to visit the Development Agency of Sèmè City, the International City of Innovation and Knowledge where he will meet and interact with young entrepreneurs, students and start-ups.

He is also expected to tour the Place de l'Amazone as well as Le monument érigé sur le site dénommé Les Jardins de Mathieu"