Nigeria: No Apology From British Govt Over My Detention - Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has denied receiving any letter of apology from the British government over his detention by immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London.

Obi made the rebuttal through the Head, Media and Communications of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade.

A statement by Onifade reads, "We have been receiving enquiries with regards to a so called apology, purportedly issued by the British Government or any of its agencies, to our Principal Mr Peter Obi, in respect of a routine Immigration engagement with him, as he arrived London, for a brief visit, last Friday, the 7th of April.

"We would like to state emphatically that we are not aware of any such apology, and have not issued any statement whatsoever, in that regard.

"While we continue to examine any dubious or political motive, on the part of the perpetrators of the identity theft,

"we have every confidence in the ability of the British authorities to resolve the matter, to conclusion.

Mr Peter Obi and the LP/PCC have since moved on from the incident and continue to be totally focused;

"...on the legal processes before the Election Petition Tribunal towards the recovery of our mandate, which we are firmly convinced, was overwhelmingly expressed by voters, in the Presidential election of February 25th."

Recall that the Spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, had said the British government apologised to Obi over his detention at Heathrow Airport.

Obi was, on Friday, accosted by an immigration official at the Heathrow Airport in London, and handed a detention note.

The LP presidential candidate was later released after being questioned for identity duplication, which suggests that someone had been impersonating Obi in London.

Taking to his Twitter account on Thursday, Bwala claimed that the British government has apologised to Obi for illegally serving him a detention note.

He wrote, "British government apologised to Peter Obi for illegally serving him a detention note.

"Can you now put a 'respek' on his name? We are now waiting for US government to apologise to Tinubu for illegally collecting the forfeited dollars.

"Asiwaju fans oya start throwing the insults."