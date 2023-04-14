South Africa: 37-Day Head Start - Guptas' Lawyers Knew About Failed Extradition Long Before SA Was Informed

analysis

The South African government has investigated the secretive extradition hearings and judgment. A clear picture of Dubai's duplicity is emerging, say sources with first-hand knowledge of events.

Senior counsel for the Gupta brothers were reportedly at the UAE court when the failed extradition judgment was handed down on 13 February, giving the fugitives a 37-day head start to get away.

The UAE only told South Africa on 6 April in a hasty Arabic-language "note verbale" (diplomatic communication) after reports in Africa Intelligence news service that the brothers had been spotted in Switzerland.

Lawyers who have worked on State Capture cases say keeping the judgment quiet but having the Gupta lawyers in the loop provided time for a great escape before Interpol Red Notices could be retriggered. The police said on Thursday that the Red Notices, which indicate travellers like the Guptas are wanted fugitives in Interpol member nations, are still valid.

The graphic below shows how often South Africa requested status updates and cooperation from Dubai, which were not forthcoming from the start of the extradition process in June 2022.

The forensics suggest the UAE never intended to send the Guptas back. According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials,...