South Africa: Gupta Brothers Will Not Be Extradited From UAE to South Africa

Pixabay
(File photo).
7 April 2023
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will not be extraditing the Gupta brothers to South Africa, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed today.

The brothers were to face charges of money laundering and fraud and were implicated in the State Capture report, which revealed deep levels of corruption in the government of then-president Jacob Zuma and in various other state entities, including Eskom.

The brothers - Atul and Rajesh - are close friends of former president Jacob Zuma and have been accused of among others, the irregular awarding of tenders, influencing various political appointments and of the capture of the South African Revenue Service.

The Gupta brothers left South Africa after Zuma was ousted in 2018 and have been living in Dubai, prior to their arrest there.

Interpol issued a red notice for their arrest in July 2021. The organisation said the Gupta brothers were being sought for fraud and money laundering in connection with a U.S.$1.6 million contract paid to a Gupta-linked company. The red notice has also expired.

IOL reports that the brothers were recently spotted in Switzerland.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.