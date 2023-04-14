South Africa: Meeting With ANC Top Brass and Mbeki Over Phala Phala Rebuke Was 'Comradely and Collegial'

analysis

The ANC's top brass met with former president Thabo Mbeki on Tuesday 11 April 2023 to discuss his leaked letter which criticised how the party had dealt with the Phala Phala matter.

The meeting reflected on the contents of Mbeki's letter in what the party has deemed a "comradely" and "collegial spirit". This is according to an ANC statement which also explained that discussions were mainly focussed on how the party can renew itself and build unity.

Other matters which were discussed were around constitutional democracy, including the role of parliamentary oversight, and how this needs to be managed.

"The meeting was unanimous in its appreciation of the urgency to renew the ANC. To this end, former president Mbeki underscored his strong support for the renewal and unity of the ANC. It is the considered view of the ANC that when all three arms of the State work in step with one another, any matter of national interest gets to be fully ventilated.

"Following a cordial and robust engagement with our former president, the ANC will continue to draw on the well of wisdom of its elders whenever the need arises," according to the party.

President Cyri Ramaphosa was a no-show at the meeting, which included all the other members of the Top Seven. Speaking to Daily Maverick, ANC Head of Presidency Sibongile Besani said while he was not privy to whether...