Nigeria: Tinubu Makes Time Magazine 100 World's Most Influential People List

The American magazine said Mr Tinubu accomplished a "no easy feat" by winning the Nigerian presidential election after "nearly two decades" of preparation.

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has been named one of the 100 most influential people in the World by TIME Magazine.

The 71 years old former governor of Lagos State was listed among the 20 world leaders that made the 2023 edition of the magazine.

The American magazine said Mr Tinubu accomplished a "no easy feat" by winning the Nigerian presidential election after "nearly two decades" of preparation.

The list, now in its 20th year, recognises the activism, innovation, and achievement of the world's most influential individuals in their respective fields of human endeavour.

"Winning an election in Africa's most populous country is no easy feat. But Nigeria's newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had nearly two decades to prepare. Called Jagaban, or "leader of the warriors," by his supporters, the now 71-year-old ran in a presidential election for the first time this March. His campaign slogan, "It's my turn," was a nod to his role as a longtime political power broker. Tinubu helped restore the country's democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule and then served two consecutive terms as governor of Lagos," TIME stated.

The magazine also acknowledged the controversies that have since engulfed the electoral process that produced Mr Tinubu as the president-elect.

"But Tinubu's win with the ruling All Progressives Congress Party came in a fraught election and by a slim margin over Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. It was the first time Nigerian voters contended with a third-party candidate, and many discontented young Nigerians yearning for change pinned their hopes on Obi. Marred by allegations of intimidation and vote rigging, the outcome of the ballot is being challenged in court," the Magazine said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The magazine went on to highlight the challenges ahead of Mr Tinubu, who is set to take office by 29 May.

"Tinubu now faces a litany of crises in a fractured nation, including deep-rooted corruption, religious insurgencies, and shortages of cash, fuel, and power in a crumbling economy. But the President-elect seems aware of his inheritance: Nigeria is one country and we must build it together," he said in his acceptance speech.

Mr Tinubu's victory at the poll is being challenged at the Presidential Election Tribunal by Atiku and Mr Obi who also claimed to have won the 25 February poll.

President Muhammadu Buhari, former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, businessman, Tony Elumelu, Oby Ezekwesili, Chimamanda Adichie are some Nigerians who made the list in the past.