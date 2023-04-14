Nigeria: TetFund Allocates N30 Billion for High-Impact Projects in 18 Tertiary Institutions

Mr Echono said that each of the six beneficiary universities would get N3 billion, while each of the six selected polytechnics and six colleges of education would receive N1 billion.

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has allocated N30 billion for disbursement to six universities, six polytechnics and six colleges of education under its 2023 Special High Impact intervention.

The Executive Secretary of the fund, Sonny Echono, made this known on Thursday at a news conference in Abuja, to give a further breakdown of the 2023 intervention budget of N320 billion recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Echono said that each of the six beneficiary universities would get N3 billion, while each of the six selected polytechnics and six colleges of education would receive N1 billion.

"For this year, six universities, six polytechnics and six Colleges of Education (COE) will benefit from the special high-impact project.

"Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai; Federal University Wukari, Taraba state; Federal University Birnin-Kebbi; Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Science; Edo State University and the Federal University of Technology, Akure, are to get N3 billion each.

"Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara; Federal Polytechnic, Gombe; Federal Polytechnic Kabo, Kano State; Anambra State Polytechnic; Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny; and Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, are to get N1 billion each.

"Also, Plateau State COE; Federal COE, Yola; Federal COE, Zaria; Enugu State COE; Delta State COE, and Taiye Solarin COE are to get N1 billion each," he said.

According to him, the intervention seeks to massively inject funds into selected tertiary institutions to achieve a major turnaround through programme upgrades and improvement in the teaching and learning environment.

On other intervention lines, Mr Echono disclosed that N500 million had been allocated to some selected COEs from the six geopolitical zones for the micro-teaching laboratories.

He listed them as Federal COE, Otukpo, Benue State; Federal COE Jama'are, Bauchi State; Federal COE, Sokoto; Federal COE Isu, Ebonyi State; Federal COE, Ekiadolor, Edo State; and Federal COE, Iwo, Osun State.

He added that N2 billion had been allocated to teaching practice projects in the COEs, while N1 billion was allocated for the establishment of a diaspora centre that would be instituted at the University of Ibadan.

He said the other area of support for the special intervention was students' hostels.

"Many of you have seen the deplorable accommodations our students live in. For a number of years now we commence these interventions and we will encourage schools because we believe the hostels are one of the areas where private sector funding can be attracted.

"Last year, we released intervention in 20 institutions and the hostels have been completed. Another 20 institutions are ready this year, that is one of the importance of the special impact project," he said.

Mr Echono added that 95 per cent of the N320 billion TETFund's disbursement for 2023 would go directly to beneficiary tertiary institutions.

He said that the remaining five per cent of the allocation would be used for staff salaries and allowances, project monitoring and zonal capital projects.

According to him, 62 per cent of the total disbursement (representing N198 billion) constituted the institutions' annual direct disbursement, while 20 per cent of the disbursement (representing N64.2 billion) is for special disbursement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also said that 10 per cent (representing N32 million) would go for approved designated projects in the institutions, while the remaining three per cent would be for stabilisation funds.

Mr Echono said the Fund was aware of the challenges facing institutions, especially the issue of people targeting academic centres, kidnapping children and disrupting academic activities.

He, however, said that N6 billion had been allocated to institutions in security-prone areas, especially those institutions with internal security challenges as well as institutions with cases of adoptions.

He said that there was a need to implement projects in institutions within security-prone areas to enhance the security of the students and teachers.

He called on institutions to ensure all resources were utilised judiciously as mechanisms had been put in place to check performances.

(NAN)