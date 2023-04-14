Liberia: Jealous Man Kills Girlfriend in Bong

13 April 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan

Sampson Suah, a 36-year-old man has been arrested by the Liberia National Police Bong County Detachment, for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.

Suah allegedly committed the murder in Gbenequelleh, Bong County 2nd Electoral District according to the Police.

"Defendant Suah allegedly murdered his own girlfriend, Rachael Mankpalla over allegations of breaking up with him for another guy who he had suspected of having affairs with," Bong County's Police Commander, Fasu V. Sheriff told a press conference on Wednesday.

Commander Sheriff told the media that the lifeless body of the victim Rachael was discovered in a culvert along the main road to Gbarnga two days after her mysterious disappearance.

"When the body was found, we set up a 15 men juror to examine the body and the juror reported a major foul play," Sheriff adds.

He quoted the jurors' report as saying, "there were bruises on the body of the Victim which they think might have led to her demise".

Defendant Sampson Suah has, however, admitted committing the crime; asking the Police to grant him mercy.

"She said that she was coming to leave me, and I know the person she was leaving me for" he said.

His action according to him was not only a result of the alleged planned break up but was also triggered by what he calls provocation from the girl and her new boyfriend.

He will be charged and sent to court latest Friday, April 14, 2023.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.