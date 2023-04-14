Liberia: Jealous Man Kills Girlfriend in Bong

Sampson Suah, a 36-year-old man has been arrested by the Liberia National Police Bong County Detachment, for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.

Suah allegedly committed the murder in Gbenequelleh, Bong County 2nd Electoral District according to the Police.

"Defendant Suah allegedly murdered his own girlfriend, Rachael Mankpalla over allegations of breaking up with him for another guy who he had suspected of having affairs with," Bong County's Police Commander, Fasu V. Sheriff told a press conference on Wednesday.

Commander Sheriff told the media that the lifeless body of the victim Rachael was discovered in a culvert along the main road to Gbarnga two days after her mysterious disappearance.

"When the body was found, we set up a 15 men juror to examine the body and the juror reported a major foul play," Sheriff adds.

He quoted the jurors' report as saying, "there were bruises on the body of the Victim which they think might have led to her demise".

Defendant Sampson Suah has, however, admitted committing the crime; asking the Police to grant him mercy.

"She said that she was coming to leave me, and I know the person she was leaving me for" he said.

His action according to him was not only a result of the alleged planned break up but was also triggered by what he calls provocation from the girl and her new boyfriend.

He will be charged and sent to court latest Friday, April 14, 2023.