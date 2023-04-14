Liberia: Chiefs Seek Boakai-Koung Ticket

Nimba County — As Liberians across the country await former Vice President Joseph Boakai to name his running mate, chiefs and elders from Lofa, Bong and Nimba Counties have unanimously agreed for Ambassador Boakai to choose his running mate from Nimba.

They reached the consensus recently at a huge gathering in Gbarnga, Bong County.

In the meeting, a high-level delegation of chiefs from Nimba openly asked Ambassador Boakai to pick Senator Jeremiah Koung as his running mate for the October elections.

Unity Party secretary general Amos Tweh, on Tuesday disclosed in Monrovia that VP Boakai will name his running mate before the end of April.

The chiefs and elders referred to Lofa, Bong and Nimba as historical counties in Liberia.

This paper gathered that most of the chiefs and elders, who recently received vehicles from President George Weah as empowerment, attended the meeting with the former Vice President in Gbarnga.

One of the chiefs from Nimba, who asked not to be identified, confided in The NEW DAWN that most of his colleagues that received vehicles from President Weah said they would use their vehicles to campaign for Ambassador Boakai to give President Weah one term.

At the Gbarnga meeting, former VP Boakai reportedly consented to the chiefs and elders' request to pick Senator Koung as running mate.

Everyone that is here is a member of the Poro society, so we cannot go against each other, Amb. Boakai is quoted as saying in the meeting.

Senator Jeremaih Koung is standard bearer of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) founded by Senator Prince Johnson, also from Nimba.

Last year, Senator Johnson broke ties with President Weah. He accused the President of failed promises, and instead, pledged support to VP Boakai, naming Koung as new standard bearer of the MDR.