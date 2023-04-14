Ghana: 2023 Aboakyer Cycling Competition Launched

13 April 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Nimako

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) in partnership with organizers of the 2023 Aboakyer Festival and the Winneba Sports College have launched this year's edition of the Aboakyer Festival Race Competition on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Paramount Chief of the Efutu Traditional Council, Neenyi Ghartey VII was enthused about the inclusion of cycling to other sporting activities such as marathon and tennis to highlight the Aboakyer Festival in Winneba.

He expressed delight over the partnership with the Cycling Federation adding that the event would be used as a platform to encourage youth participation in the sport.

He pleaded with the Federation to offer all logistical and technical support necessary to guarantee fairness and sportsmanship throughout the race.

On his part, the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof Twumasi, acknowledged the importance of adding traditional sporting activities at festivals, noting that the NSA recognizes such sports and has given recognition to two traditional sports such as Draughts and Ampe to operate at the National Sports Federation.

He urged organizers of festivals to take steps in getting their traditional sports also recognized under the NSA to help keep Ghana's traditional sports alive for future generations.

The Secretary General of the Ghana Cycling Federation, Mr. Shaaban Mohammed noted that each cyclist would have a jersey to indicate a win.

"The first cyclist will spot a sports College Jersey, the second will have the Visit to Winneba Jersey whiles the final cyclist in the last round will wear the Ultimate Aboakyer Jersey," he said.

He said the winner would take home cash prizes from sponsors, the Ultimate and Aboakyer Jerseys. He called on corporate bodies to share in the festivities.

The 90km race which is being held as part of festivities for the 2023 Aboakyer Festival is scheduled to take place on the 29th of April 2023. The competition would commence in Accra through the Efutu Township and end at Winneba. The Cyclists are expected to race a 6.8km distance in 3 laps with each team comprising of three intermediate cyclists.

