Ghana: Asuogyaman District Assembly Inaugurates Two School Projects

The Asuogyaman District Assembly has inaugurated a 10-seater water closet facility for the Pegudo Senior High School and a six-unit classroom block for the Adumasa Presbyterian Primary School.

The District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) and the Responsiveness Factor Grant (RFG) provided funding for the two initiatives to upgrade the facilities in the schools.

The District Chief Executive, Mr. Samuel Kwame Agyekum, expressed appreciation to the management of the two schools for managing the projects until completion and the community for the patience they exhibited during the time of construction works.

He stated that, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government were committed to ensuring that the needs of school children were met under the free senior high school policy and appealed to all citizens in the district to exercise patience for the government to fix the challenges confronting the nation.

"On behalf of the President, I, District Chief Executive at Asuogyaman also want to assure citizens of the district that the assembly is equally committed to do the needful to ensure that every citizen lives in comfort," he said.

The District Director of Education, Madam Augustina Adwoa Owusu, said the provision of the facilities at both Apeguso and Adumasa were game changers since when she assumed office, she had received numerous complaints and requests regarding the state of the district's schools, including requests for facilities and other logistics.

"I said a game changer because the facilities will put a smile not only on the faces of the pupils and teachers of the beneficiary schools but also the communities at large as the old facilities that were replaced posed great danger to the users," she added.

She therefore appealed to the assembly and all well-meaning citizens in the district to help provide furniture to the schools since it was affecting effective teaching and learning.

The Chief of Apeguso, Nana Boateng Debra V and the Chief of Adumasa, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, who chaired the functions at their respective towns, were grateful for the projects and called on the assembly to address other needs of schools not only at Apeguso and Adumasa, but in the entire district to promote effective teaching and learning.