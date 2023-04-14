Ghana: OSPA, PSRS Donate I.T. Equipment and Accessories to DVLA

As part of the initiatives to improve service delivery, the Public Sector Reform Secretariat (PSRS) and the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor (OSPA) have presented ICT equipment and its accessories to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

The equipment worth $1,511,440.13 forms part of major reform activities under the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP) implementation to support the modernization of DVLA offices across the country, as well as the Tertiary Drive and DVLA Express Mobile Service initiatives.

It is expected that the equipment would ultimately improve the efficiency of service delivery to citizens and the private sector.

At a ceremony to present the items in Accra on Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the PSRS, Mr. Thomas Kusi Boafo, indicated that the Project had supported DVLA to undertake a capacity-building initiative for its staff, taken delivery of six minivans, license printing machines and consumables among others.

He stated, "This equipment would essentially improve the operations of the public sector entities in order to enhance public service delivery and build the image of the institution and government."

He suggested that DVLA should work closely with the PSRRP to procure an automatic sorting machine for printed licenses pending the official submission of the request by DVLA.

The Chief Executive of DVLA, Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia, on his part, expressed appreciation for the support and said the authority was at the point of transformation and focused on getting the right caliber of people, processes and technology to improve the quality of services to the citizens.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The presented items include a desktop card printer, signature pads, fingerprint scanners, and cleaning swab kits.: 215 HP Elite one All-in-One Desktops; 60 Lenovo Yoga Laptop Computers; 106 HP LaserJet Pro Colour Printers; 60 Cisco Network Switches; 54 Futronic Card Readers; 315 APC Smart UPS; 4 Canon Runner Advance Multi-Purpose Printer; 75 Canon Digital Cameras; 75 Yunteng Tripod Stands; 66 Signotec Signature Pads; 83 Dermalog Finger Print Readers; 16 Sigma Desktop Card Printers; 5 Sabrent USB Hubs; 5 APC Power Banks; 5 Pelican Peli Cases; 135 Matica Clear Full Patches; 130 Matica Holographic Patches; 30 Matica YMCK; 120 Matica Thermal Ribbons; 10 Matica Adhesive Cleaning Tapes; and 20 Matica Cleaning Swaps Kits.

The Project Development Objective is "Improving efficiency and accountability in the delivery of selected services of the Selected Entities" and the Selected Entities are 13 different public institutions.

The other 12 institutions are the Passport Office, the Births and Deaths Registry, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Ministry of Environment Science Technology and Innovation, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the Office of the Head of Civil Service, the Public Services Commission, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, the Monitoring and Evaluation, the Secretariat, the National Information Technology Agency, and the Public Sector Reform Secretariat.