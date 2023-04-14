Nigeria: 8 Killed As Troops Intercept Cache of Terrorists' Ammunition in Kaduna

kaduna--No fewer than eight persons have been killed in Atak'Njei Community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area, LGA, of Kaduna State, following an attack by suspected terrorists.

This came as troops of Operation Whirl Punch, yesterday, intercepted a large cache of arms and ammunition in the state.

The arms haul was made when troops intercepted a Toyota Corolla car loaded with cache of arms and ammunition said to be meant for terrorists in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, and arrested the driver.

Among recovered arms and ammunition include 1,079 rounds of 7.62mm special, 886 rounds of 7.62mm NATO (belted), 139 rounds of 7.62mm special (tracer) and five AK-47 empty magazines.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Musa Danmadami, who disclosed this, said the troops, who were "acting on credible intelligence, conducted a search operation at Polewire, along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, in Kaduna State, and intercepted a black Toyota Corolla.

"Troops searched the vehicle and discovered arms and ammunition hidden in different compartments of the vehicle.

"They, however, arrested one suspect (the driver) and recovered 1,079 rounds of 7.62mm special, 886 rounds of 7.62mm NATO (belted), 139 rounds of 7.62mm special (tracer) and five AK-47 empty magazines.

"The military high command commends troops of Operation Whirl Punch and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities."

Speaking on the haul, the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, said more than 2,000 rounds of various grades of ammunition, concealed in different parts of the car and the driver of the vehicle, (name withheld) "is in custody for further investigation.

"Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted the report with satisfaction, and thanked the troops for their proactiveness in denying bandits a major supply of ammunition meant to mete out more destruction and suffering.

"The Governor warmly appreciated the leadership of the General Officer Commanding, One Division, Major General T.A. Lagbaja, for the latest notable breakthrough recorded.

Governor El-Rufai charged the security forces to proceed with a thorough investigation of the arrested suspect, and intensify efforts towards dismantling gunrunning networks across the State and beyond."

Fresh attack on S-Kaduna

Meanwhile, the fresh attack on Southern Kaduna which claimed eight lives, was said to have happened at about 9pm on Wednesday night.

The latest attack came weeks after a similar attack on Langson community in the same LGA that claimed no fewer than 10 lives.

Atak'Njei is the community housing the Palace of the Atyap Paramount ruler, Agwatyap.

The National President, Atyap Community Development Association, ACDA, Mr. Sam Timbuwak Achie, condemned the attack, describing it as "barbaric" and calling on security operatives to fish out those behind the series of attacks in Atyapland.

The Council Chairman, Zango Kataf LGA, Mr. Francis Sani Zimbo, said the injured were currently receiving treatment at different hospitals in the area.