Ghana: GNFS Record 61 Fires During Easter Festivities

At least 61 fire outbreaks were recorded across the country during the Easter festivities as against 58 the previous year within the same period by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The incidents recorded within the four-day period resulted in the injury of four persons.

The fires which were recorded from Good Friday to Easter Monday were caused by domestic, electrical, vehicular, bush fires and commercial among others

The Head of Public Relations of the GNFS, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade I (ACFO) Timothy Osafo-Affum, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said there was a slight increase in the recorded cases this year, adding that "Once they the Service had identified the causes it would redirect its public safety education geared towards that to ensure the reduction of fires in the country," he added

ACFO Osafo-Affum assured of the GNFS' continuous determination in ensuring that lives and properties in the country were saved.

He urged the public to support the Service in achieving a zero tolerance for fire outbreaks and ensuring that lives and properties were saved from destruction.

"We are still in the communities educating the public on the best practices to ensure the reduction of fire outbreak and admonish the public to partner the Service to reduce the menace and save the country's resources and human resource," he added.

ACFO Osafo-Affum commended personnel of the Service for their continuous dedication to duties even at the peril of their lives and urged them not to rest on its oars.

He entreated the public to apply what they have been sensitised on during emergencies.

The Head of PRO urged the public to switch off their electrical gadgets and unplug them when leaving the house or workplaces

ACFO Osafo-Affum appealed to the public to call the Fire Service on numbers 192 and 112 during emergency.