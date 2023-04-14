Sierra Leone: Speaker Calls On Political Parties to Give Space to More Women

The Speaker of the Sierra Leone Parliament, Hon.Abass C. Bundu has urged the Parliamentary Party leaders to tell their political parties leadership to give more space to women during the forthcoming general elections.

He made the above call while commenting on a letter sent from the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliament to the him in regards to a visit they will be making to Sierra Leone in few weeks' time.

"I am appealing to the Parliamentary leadership to convey the message to their Party leaders to do so and there are serious implications for failing to adhere to these laws and the world is watching," he urged.

He said the fifth Parliament has done its bit by enacting the Public Elections Act, 2022 which creates the space for a female representation with two males in any position.

He said they have also enacted the Gender Empowerment Act,2022 which is a clear manifestation to the entire world that parliament has done a lot to protect women, therefore it was now left with political parties to comply with Section 58(2) of the Public Elections law and the GEWE law respectively.

"This Parliament has done it bit to make the law, it is now left with the political parties to do the needful and also make sure that in the sixth Parliament women should be seen more to Parliament. The leaders of political parties should also make sure that the relevant provisions are strictly adhered to and see what good will come out of it," he emphasised.